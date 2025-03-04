Case Filed Against Samajwadi MLA Abu Azmi's Son Over Public Fight In Goa

The Goa police on Tuesday filed a case against Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi's son Abu Farhan Azmi and others on charges of indulging in a fight at a public place in the state and disturbing peace, officials said.

Restaurateur and entrepreneur Abu Farhan Azmi the is husband of actor Ayesha Takia.

The development comes at a time when Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi has been facing an FIR in Maharashtra and criticism from the ruling alliance members there over his comments eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Goa police in a release said their control room received a call at 11.12 pm on Monday, informing that a fight was taking place at a super market in Candolim (North Goa district).

During the fight, Abu Farhan Azmi reportedly told the rival group that he had a licensed firearm which he was carrying, Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.

When police arrived at the scene, it was informed that there was a fight between two groups - including that of Farhan Azmi - over a petty matter, the official said.

Both parties involved in the altercation were later brought to Calangute police station. They were given the opportunity to file complaints, but both parties refused to do, the police release said.

"As per protocol, they were sent for medical examination at District Hospital, Mapusa, but they refused the medical examination," the release said.

Abu Farhan Azmi produced a valid arms licence, issued by the authority concerned, along with a permit to carry it in Goa, it said.

The statements of all the accused were recorded by the Calangute police on Tuesday morning.

"Since the individuals involved were fighting in a public place, disturbing public peace and causing affray, a state-initiated complaint was filed by PSI Paresh Sinari of Calangute police station," the release said.

A case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham, and others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

