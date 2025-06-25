Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar's Family Time With Farhan-Shibani And Honey Irani

Shabana Azmi had a food-filled family time with husband Javed Akhtar, his first wife Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The wholesome picture will surely drive away your mid-week blues.

What's Happening

On Instagram, Shabana Azmi shared a picture that screamed family bonding.

She captioned the picture, "The family at a loved restaurant!"

The picture garnered the Internet's love.

Shabana Azmi On Her Equation With Honey Irani

During a recent conversation with Filmfare, Shabana Azmi shed light on the key to her healthy relationship with Honey Irani.

"That was possible because no mud was flung there. The credit for that goes to Honey, me, and Javed. You're in a big hurry to explain ki ye jo aap galti samajh rahi hai iss ke basis dekhiye (what was assumed as a mistake must have a basis as well). But all three of us refrained from that and it was very wise," Shabana Azmi said.

In the docu-series Angry Young Men [Amazon Prime 2024], Shabana Azmi also shared how Honey Irani played a significant role in teaching Farhan and Zoya not to view her as an "evil stepmother." She said, "And I give huge credit to Honey because she could have easily filled the children with tales against me. She just didn't do that. She gave them the security that you do not have to consider her an evil stepmother. She and I have a very warm and really nice relationship."

Javed Akhtar and actress Honey Irani got married in 1972. They parted ways in 1985. His wedding with actress Shabana Azmi took place in 1984.

In A Nutshell

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Farhan and Shibani Akhtar bonded over food at their "loved" restaurant recently.