Inside Aamir Khan's <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Bash With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Ex-Wife Kiran Rao

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan hosted a private musical evening before Sitaare Zameen Par's release. Kapil Sharma performed classical raagas with Shankar Mahadevan at the event. Guests included Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Gauri Spratt, and Kiran Rao.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently shared a glimpse of a special evening hosted by Aamir Khan at his residence.

What

The private musical gathering was held ahead of the release of Aamir's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par and featured music, performances and several celebrity guests.

Kapil posted a video on social media that quickly went viral.

In the clip, he is seen singing alongside musician Shankar Mahadevan. Aamir Khan also joined in, enjoying the musical session.

Kapil performed classical raagas and received appreciation from both Shankar Mahadevan and Aamir.

Kapil captioned his post, "A special evening with the special sitaare of Sitaare Zameen Par. Thank you Aamir bhai for the most beautiful evening & wish you the best for #SitaareZameenPar releasing on 20th June (sic)."

The video also captures Aamir's girlfriend Gauri Spratt sitting next to him. His ex-wife Kiran Rao was also in attendance.

Another popular video from the evening showed actor Ranbir Kapoor, clean-shaven, posing for a group photo with the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir also joined in at the guests' request.

Among those present were Kiran Rao, director RS Prasanna, and music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, among others.

The evening also saw a surprise visit from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali. Aamir greeted the couple warmly as the guests cheered and chanted Sachin's name.

Background

Directed by RS Prasanna and co-produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, along with ten debutants. The film, a Hindi remake of the Spanish film Champions, is set to release on June 20.

On the personal front, Aamir had officially introduced Gauri as his partner during his 60th birthday celebration in March 2025.

At the time, he revealed that the two had been seeing each other for nearly 18 months and had already taken the big step of introducing each other to their respective families.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan recently hosted a private musical evening at his residence ahead of the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. Kapil Sharma performed with Shankar Mahadevan, while guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Gauri Spratt and Kiran Rao joined the celebration. The film, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, will release on June 20.