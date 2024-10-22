<i>Kanguva</i> New Song <i>YOLO</i>: Disha Patani Lights Up Suriya's World

With less than a month to go until the global release of director Siva's highly anticipated fantasy action film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, the makers are ramping up their promotional efforts to maintain excitement around this big-budget Tamil production. Recently, they dropped a new track from the film. Titled YOLO (short for You Only Live Once), the latest song is a high-energy dance number featuring heavy beats and catchy hook steps. In contrast to Kanguva's first song Fire, which incorporated traditional instruments, YOLO adopts a modern urban vibe.

Last month, the makers dropped a new poster and announced a new release date for the film The poster features the film's lead actor Suriya and the antagonist Bobby Deol. The film was earlier slated to release in October. However, the release date was later shifted to November 14. The film would have clashed with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan had it released in October. The caption on the post read, "The battle of pride and glory, for the world to witness. Kanguva's mighty reign storms screen from 14-11-24. Kanguva from November 14."

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, YOLO is performed by the music director alongside Lavita Lobo, with lyrics written by Viveka. Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. The film is scheduled to release on November 14. Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani.

In the film, Bobby will be seen playing the role of Udhiran, who is the antagonist. Bobby Deol said this about working with Suriya, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," reported news agency ANI. Suriya also shared his experience of working with the Animal star. ANI quoted Suriya as saying, "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger."