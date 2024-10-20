<i>Vettaiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth's Film Remains Steady

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan experienced a spike in box office numbers on its second Saturday. On day 10, the movie earned an estimated ₹4.25 crore across all languages, as reported by Sacnilk. On October 19, the cop drama recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 26.60%. So far, Vettaiyan has collected ₹129 crore in the domestic market. The action-packed film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan marks the return of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan to the big screen together after 33 years. The duo last appeared together in the 1991 film Hum.

Ahead of the film's release, Lyca Productions dropped an intense poster featuring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The snap showcased legendary actors sporting serious expressions. While Rajinikanth was oozing his signature swagger in a police uniform, Big B was seen in a sleek suit and showing off his severe looks. The poster piqued the interest of fans eagerly waiting for the duo's on-screen reunion.

Hunter is on the way! ???? VETTAIYAN THE HUNTER ????️ Prevue is releasing today at 5️⃣ PM in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. ???? Get ready for a glimpse of the ultimate hunt. ????#Vettaiyan ????️ Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan… pic.twitter.com/YAKZnldh4v — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 25, 2024

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a heartfelt moment with Rajinikanth on his Instagram handle. Praising the South superstar, Big B wrote, "It's an honour to work alongside the revered Thala Rajinikanth once more…” In the snap, the duo embraced each other. Additionally, the smiles on their faces revealed the affection and bonding they have between them. “His humility and simplicity remain unchanged, despite achieving immense success," Amitabh Bachchan further added in his note.

Vettaiyan features an intriguing storyline. Rajinikanth portrays a retired police officer renowned for his encounters with criminals as he battles against a corrupt system. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Justice Dr. Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande, from the National Human Rights Commission of India. Fahadh Faasil takes on the role of Cyber Patrick Battery, while Rana Daggubati portrays Natraj Nat Shanmugam. Manju Warrier plays Thara Athiyan and Ritika Singh takes on the role of ASP Roopa Kiran.