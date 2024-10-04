Veteran Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj Dies At 70. Mohanlal And Mammootty Pay Tribute

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, widely known by his stage name Keerikkadan Jose, died at his residence in Kanjiramkulam on Thursday. He was 70. The actor died while undergoing treatment for various ailments at his home in Kanjiramkulam, the sources told PTI. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan offered condolences on Mohan Raj's death. Saji Cheriyan shared a note on Facebook that read, "Condolences on the demise of actor Mohanraj. Mohanraj is one of the rare actors who got the opportunity to be known for his character rather than his own name. Mohan Raj, who played notable villain characters in Malayalam cinema, is best known as Keerikkadan Jose in the movie Kiridam. He acted in more than three hundred films. Joining the grief of relatives and film lovers on his departure. Rest in peace."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who shared screen space with Mohan Raj in Kireedam, wrote, "To be called and known by the name of the character is a privilege only for the artist who has earned the great blessing of acting. Dear Mohanraj, who played the immortal character of Keerikkadan Jose in The Crown, left us. I remember the greatness of him standing in front of the camera with his head held high as an opponent of Sethu like yesterday. Goodbye with tears to my dear friend who preserved goodness and gentleness in his personal life." Actor Mammootty wrote, "RIP Mohan Raj."

ICYDK, Mohan Raj rose to fame for his iconic portrayal of the villain Keerikkadan Jose in the Mohanlal-led film Kireedam. Over his three-decade career, he played many memorable villainous roles. His filmography includes Uppukandam Brothers, Chenkol, Aaram Thampuran, and Narasimham, among others.

Born into a middle-class family in Kerala, Mohan Raj earned a degree in economics before enlisting in the Indian Army at age 20. However, he had to leave the Army due to a leg injury. He then passed competitive exams to join the Enforcement Directorate and entered the film industry in his mid-30s with the 1988 film Moonnam Mura.