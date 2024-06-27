On Kalki 2898 AD Big Day, Why Vijay Deverakonda Is The Object Of Internet Obsession

Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: sashant39979304)

The Internet can't keep calm because it is Kalki 2898 AD release day. As Nag Ashwin's action film hit the theatres today, euphoric fans can't help but celebrate. However, there is a lot more to the movie than just the Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and the Kamal Haasan factor. The film also features a cameo by superstar Vijay Deverakonda. On Thursday morning, users on X (earlier known as Twitter) began sharing tweets about his extended cameo. His entry scene in the film has garnered a separate fan base all together. Without much ado, check out the posts here:

This fan summed up their reaction to Vijay Deverakonda's entry.

Turns out, Vijay Deverakonda was not the sole cameo appearance in the film. Fans caught a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan as well.

Of course, Vijay Deverakonda fans can't keep calm.

A fan summed up Vijay Deverakonda's entry scene with a Super Man meme. "Vijay Devarakonda is back. The whistles are louder than ever. Superb surprise," wrote a user.

Another fan on X posted a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda's entry scene from the film.

#VijayDeverakonda entry ki theatres lo arupulu mamuluga lev ra babu pic.twitter.com/R3V4FcR5Wt — sashanth (@sashant39979304) June 27, 2024

"Vijay Deverakonda, you played the cameo in Kalki in the best way possible," wrote another user on X.

I know he'll come back stronger! We believe in you man @TheDeverakonda , you played the cameo in Kalki in the best way possible! and we are proud of you Rowdy #KALKI2898AD#VijayDeverakondapic.twitter.com/QVhipIxivj — Manasvi (@Manasvi0907) June 27, 2024

Kalki 2898 - AD boasts of a stellar cast and it showcases Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in a dystopian world. The film also stars Disha Patani.

The film has been backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD. It released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Thursday.