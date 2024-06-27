Kalki 2898 AD: Meet Bujji - An AI-Powered Car And Prabhas' Best Friend In The Film

A glimpse of Bujji. (courtesy: vyajayanthimovies)

Cars have played significant roles in numerous movies, particularly in the science fiction genre. Kalki 2898 AD, the recently released Indian epic dystopian sci-fi action film written and directed by Nag Ashwin, continues this tradition by featuring a key character – an AI-powered car named Bujji. Voiced by Keerthy Suresh, Bujji serves as the trusted companion to Prabhas' character Bhairava in the film. The futuristic vehicle, with its mammoth wheels, resembles the Batmobile from the Batman movies. It features a transparent canopy on the cockpit, reminiscent of fighter aircraft design.

The massive vehicle is powered by two Mahindra electric motors driving the rear spherical wheel. Bujji has three enormous wheels—two at the front and one spherical wheel at the rear. The electric propulsion system includes a 47 kWh battery pack, which, combined with the electric motors, produces 126 bhp of peak power and an astounding 9,800 Nm of maximum torque. The vehicle measures 6,075 mm in length, 3,380 mm in width, and 2,186 mm in height. According to Jayem Automotives, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 45 km/h, and offers battery-swapping technology.

Projected to earn over Rs 120 crore in India and Rs 60 crore overseas, amounting to a staggering over Rs 180 crore on its first day, Kalki 2898 AD is all set for a spectacular box-office opening. According to Sacnilk, the film is expected to reach Rs 200 crore on its opening day. The film has already garnered around Rs 21.17 crore (India nett) on its first day across all languages. If Nag Ashwin's film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, achieves the Rs 200 crore mark on day one, it will become the third Indian movie, following RRR and Baahubali 2, to reach this milestone.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.