Sobhita Dhulipala Can't Stop Blushing As Naga Chaitanya Calls Her Bujji Thalli At <i>Thandel</i> Success Bash

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently made a stunning appearance together at the Thandel success bash. The newlyweds were joined by Nagarjuna who served as the Chief Guest at the event. Videos and pictures from the event went viral. What caught the attention of the viewers is Naga Chaitanya's expression of love. At the event, Naga Chaitanya addressed Sobhita by her nickname Bujji Thalli.

For the unversed, the name Bujji Thalli has been used in Naga Chaitanya's Thandel. Bujji Thalli, loosely translated as loved one, is used for Sai Pallavi, the lead of the film.

Take a look at the video here:

At a pre-release event, Naga Chaitanya has revealed that he used Sobhita's nickname in the film. When the anchor asked Chaitanya if there was a song or dialogue from the film that he would like to dedicate to his wife, he replied, "I would dedicate the Bujji Thalli song to Sobhita because I call her bujji thalli at home. I told Chandoo (the director) this before we made the film. She felt bad when we released the song because she felt it was exclusive to her, and I used it in the film."

Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Raju (played by Naga Chaitanya) a fisherman and Satya (Sai Pallavi). Satya urges Raju to stop going to the sea and look for other jobs. Ignoring her plea, Raju ventures out into the sea and accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters, where he is arrested. The rest of the story follows how Raju and Satya reunite overcoming hurdles on their way.