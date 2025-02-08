Naga Chaitanya On Wife Sobhita Dhulipala Being "Blamed" For His Divorce From Samantha Ruth Prabhu: "She Is Not Connected To My Past In Any Way"

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in 2017 but got separated in 2021. In December 2024, the actor married Sobhita Dhulipala. Following the wedding, the newlyweds faced massive backlash from a section of internet users who believed Sobhita was responsible for their divorce.

During his appearance on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya clarified that Sobhita was not involved in his separation from Samantha and shared that their relationship had developed naturally.

He explained, "I feel very bad for her (Sobhita). She doesn't deserve it. She is not at fault in this matter. She came into my life... we met in a very organic way, beautiful way. Just like social media chat on Instagram, our friendship started and our relationship was slowly built from there."

He also mentioned that Sobhita Dhulipala had no connection to his past with Samantha. The actor described her as a "true hero" for the way she navigated the chaos, adding that it was not an easy experience for her.

He said, "She has not been connected to my past in any way at all... I feel very bad for her but at the same time, I have to thank her very much. She's very understanding and patient. With so much maturity she navigated through all this. She is, in fact, a true hero for me in so many ways. To face this is not easy."

Opening up about his divorce from Samantha, the Thandel actor said, "We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don't understand. I'm hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip. It became entertainment."

Naga also highlighted that he and Samantha have both moved on gracefully and are leading fulfilling lives. He mentioned that he has found love again and is happy with where he is. He also urged people to view his relationship with Samantha with respect.

"I've moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy and we have so much respect for each other. It's not like it's only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?." he added.

Reflecting on the end of his marriage, Chaitanya revealed that he carefully considered the consequences before making such a choice.

He said, "It was for the betterment of whoever was involved in the marriage... Whatever the decision was, it was a very conscious decision after much thought and with a lot of respect for the other person. I'm saying this because it's a very sensitive topic for me. I come from a broken family. I'm a child from a broken family so I know what the experience is like. I will think 1000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions... It was a mutual decision."

"It's not like it happened overnight for me to feel down. I feel bad that it happened but everything happens for a reason. You build yourself, you keep progressing and you will find the right path soon. That's happened to me," he concluded.

