Kalki 2898 AD: There Is Another Cameo By... Drumroll... Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur in Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: iamhannushaik)

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan in main roles. However, the film has so much more than this stellar cast. South superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan also make cameo appearances. Wait, also add Mrunal Thakur to the list. Mrunal Thakur's fans shared glimpses of her role from Kalki 2898 AD on the release date. Don't worry, we will keep it spoiler free. Check out what the Internet thought of Mrunal Thakur's cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD. You are welcome.

Mrunal Thakur fans assemble.

A still of Mrunal Thakur from the video. No caption needed.

Another glimpse of the actress from the film.

Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

Mrunal Thakur, the star of TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, became a household name after starring in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Her recent releases include The Family Star, Pippa and Hi Nana with superstar Nani. Mrunal starred in Gumraah, Lust Stories 2 and Selfiee too last year.

Mrunal Thakur is best known for her performances in films like Sita Ramam, Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other film credits include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.