Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Dolly Singh's Viral Post On Body Shaming: 'Wish People Fixed Their Souls And Not...'

Hi Nanna star Mrunal Thakur, who has always been vocal about body positivity and inclusivity, recently reacted to influencer-actor Dolly Singh's post on body shaming and her long journey of accepting her body. In her note, the Thank You For Coming star shared how she has struggled with gaining weight, grown up “despising” her body and has often been on the receiving end of unkind remarks. On Wednesday, Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in the film Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda, reshared Dolly Singh's post on her Instagram feed alongside a poignant note that read, "Thank you Dolly Singh. Please count me in your safe space. I wish people fixed their souls and not bodies."

Now coming back to the post in concern, Dolly Singh bravely opened up about the struggles many face with body image, striking a chord with countless individuals – celebrities and fans alike – who have grappled with similar struggles. In her note, Dolly Singh wrote: “Like most people, my weight fluctuates too. Being on the naturally skinny side of the spectrum, I tend to lose weight easily (when I don't want to) and it's hard to put it back on. Last few months of finishing up the house, adulting and stressing took away the few good kgs I had gained over the last few years.”

Sharing her reaction to this development, Dolly Singh explained: “Honestly, this time I wasn't worried about it. I know that if I get back on my routine, work out, eat on time and with intention, I'll slowly get there. There is no hurry. I love my body now. I love my body in every state because it supports me. I have come to believe that and honestly, I feel proud about that. I have grown up despising my body, hating every bit of it, so this...is growth.”

Dolly Singh then spoke about the concept of “safe spaces” adding, “But as much as I have accepted it to shapeshift every now and then, people around me don't. And the other day, as I was about to go see someone, I decided against it because I realised, they're not my safe space. That I'm sure they'll have something to say about my weight. About my lost 'glow' or whatever term they'd wanna use to make me believe it's out of care (maybe it is, but keep it to yourself unless asked). It doesn't hurt the 30-year-old me, but the 13-year-old? It takes me back to the bad days sometimes.”

The Thank You For Coming star added: “Again this is not conversation about skinny vs fat shaming. I have never met a person in my life who hasn't been body shamed. not a single one. This is just a reminder, that we don't have to become the same demons that haunt us to this day. To being better human beings [heart emoji],” Dolly signed off her post on this note.

Coming back to Mrunal Thakur, a few months back, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Mrunal Thakur opened up on being trolled for her figure on social media and how it took a toll on her. The actress said, "There were days where I didn't want to wake you. I didn't want to get out of my bed, but I did, not for others, but for myself. I'm feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody's going to care except your family. So I feel like it's so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days. So that was just like proof, there are days, and it's normal for you to feel not okay."