Mrunal Thakur Says She Is 'Considering' Freezing Her Eggs: 'Relationships Are Tough'

Mrunal Thakur, who has time and again proved her acting prowess across all mediums of entertainment, be it films or OTT, in a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, opened up about finding a balance between work and life. “It's important to balance life and career but you're always trying to figure out how to strike that balance. I know relationships are tough, and that's why you need to find the right partner who understands the nature of your job." On being asked about freezing her eggs as actress Mona Singh did, Mrunal Thakur said, "Freezing eggs, yes, I'm also considering that.”

The Love Sonia actress also talked about relying on therapy and her loved ones to get her through bad days. “I was using my work as a bandaid, but the moment I packed up and went home, I was miserable. Now, I talk it out to get it out of my system. I do therapies, it's important for anyone, especially actors who play different characters. I have people who ground me, my friends and my sister. My cat also makes such a difference in my life.”

Mrunal Thakur is best known for her performances in films like Sita Ramam, Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other film credits include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Previously she was seen in Hi Nanna opposite Nani. She will soon star in Pooja Meri Jaan.