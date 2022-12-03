Don't Blink Or You'll Miss Priyanka Chopra Cheering For Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge opened the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, was also felicitated at the event. SRK was among the three recipients of this year's Honorary Yusr. A video from the event is going insanely viral, in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen walking up to the stage to receive the award while Priyanka Chopra, seated in the audience, can be seen clapping for the superstar. The video has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are co-stars of the Don series of films and Billu Barber. Priyanka also had a cameo in SRK's 2011 film Ra.One.

Check out the viral post here:

Meanwhile, SRK also recreated the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene at the fest, with Kajol standing by his side. In one of the videos, SRK is seen saying, "I need to tell you a secret that gesture of mine is meant for nobody else but only for Kajol."

King Khan doing his signature pose at the #RedSeaIFF#RedSeaIFF22 and #Kajol's adorable reaction to it is literally resembling all of us watching him do it #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/6bJkb3kSb3 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 2, 2022

The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several delegates from the Indian film industry this time. The attendees this year also include Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur.