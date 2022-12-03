Red Sea Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra And Other Stars Lit Up The Red Carpet Like This

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several delegates from the Indian film industry this time. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the opening film at the festival. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Freida Pinto walked the red carpet at the event. SRK and Kajol were there for the screening of DDLJ. Priyanka Chopra attended the opening ceremony of the film festival, while Sonam Kapoor was pictured walking the red carpet on the second day on the film festival. See the photos from the red carpet here:

Shah Rukh Khan on the red carpet. Need we say more?

Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans during his red carpet appearance at the film fest.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, twinning in black, were pictured on the stage during the screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Priyanka Chopra was a vision in an embellished Tony Ward Couture as she walked the red carpet.

Just another picture-perfect shot of Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet.

New mom Sonam Kapoor returned to the red carpet after a while and she did it in style. She wore a Rami Kadi Couture as she attended a film screening on the second day of the festival.

Freida Pinto was a ray of sunshine as she walked the red carpet.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, which began on Thursday.