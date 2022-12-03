Red Sea Film Festival: The Return Of Sonam Kapoor's Red Carpet Look. Enough Said

Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Sonam Kapoor, who was MIA from red carpet events for a while, made a stunning appearance and how. Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet on the second day of the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sonam Kapoor matched the red carpet in a Rami Kadi Couture outfit and she was every bit stunning. The actress wore a sleek red outfit, accentuated with a ruffled cape. The actress finished her look with statement jewelry by Chopard. The actress also shared an Instagram reel of herself walking up to the red carpet. She added James Quinn's A Gentle Sunlight in the backdrop and wrote: "After a while."

See the stunning photos of Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet:

Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Sonam Kapoor shared this post:

At the Vanity Fair dinner, Sonam Kapoor was a ray of sunshine in a yellow Saramrad ballgown. Stunning is how we would describe the look. Rhea Kapoor sharing details of sister Sonam's OOTD, wrote: "And my favourite moment in a long time, Sonam Kapoor in the very talented Saramrad for Chopard at the Vanity Fair dinner."

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind. The actress and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, son Vayu in August this year.