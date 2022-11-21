Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's 'Sweet Nothings.' Bonus - Cute Pic Of Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with son Vayu. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor has treated her Insta family to an adorable video. In the video, she and her husband Anand Ahuja can be seen enjoying a car ride with their son. The video also features Anil Kapoor spending quality time with his grandson. Towards the end of the clip, Sonam can be seen holding her baby boy in her arms. However, it is the video's cover photo that grabbed our attention. It is the first time Sonam has shared a picture of her son's face. In the image, we can see Sonam and Anand kissing their son.

Sharing the post, Sonam Kapoor captioned the video as "Sweet Nothings. Sweet Nothing is the name of the song sung by Taylor Swift. Soon after she shared the post, Anand Ahuja dropped an adorable comment: "around the world with my whole world." Sonam's industry friends have also flooded the comment section. Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and others have dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor offered a sneak peek of her son Vayu's nursery, which has a jungle theme. Along with a bunch of pictures, she wrote a long note thanking her mom Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and friends for helping her set up her baby's room. An excerpt from the note read, "This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy. Most importantly I'd like to thank my mama who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you, mama."

Here have a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on August 20 this year.