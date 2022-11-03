Sonam Kapoor, Holidaying In Austria With Husband Anand Ahuja, Shares Pics

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor shared postcard-worthy shots from her morning walk with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor shared a mushy picture with Anand Ahuja along with a few pictures of the stunning landscape from Altaussee, Austria. Sonam Kapoor captioned the post: "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I've really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I've been lucky enough to get. Thank you Anand Ahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you'd be a great dad but you've understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #vayusparents.

Sonam Kapoor signed off the post with these words: "PS_ nothing beats holding your hand and walking." Replying to Sonam's post, Anand Ahuja wrote: "So sweet... And nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend, love you.'See the post shared by Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They welcomed a son in August and named him Vayu. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.