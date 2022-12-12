Deepika Padukone Shares Breathtaking AI-Generated Portraits. Asks Fans, 'Which One's Your Favourite?'

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone has treated her Insta family to a bunch of her artificial intelligence-generated portraits and asked her fans to pick their favourite. In three out of four pictures, the Cocktail actress looks like a queen in a tiara made of flowers, while in the second picture, she looks like a superwoman. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Il have them all...Thanks! Which one's your favourite?!" Soon after, her followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "First is leela for sure!!! Total Juliet vibes." Another wrote, "Wowwww goddess," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

For those who don't know, AI-generated photos are an ongoing trend on Instagram. The AI-generated photos are created through an app called Lensa and allow people to see how they might look in a fantasy world. Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped his AI-generated portraits on Instagram and captioned it as "So many characters yet to explore..." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her first song Besharam Rangfrom her upcoming movie Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. A few days ago, she unveiled her first look from the movie, making a splash in a golden monokini on Instagram. Later, she shared another look looking stunning in yellow beachwear.

Here have a look at the posters:

Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang will release today (December 12) at 11 am. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika Padukone also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.