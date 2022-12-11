Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils His First Look. Fans Are Thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan is keeping his Insta family hooked by dropping new posters of his upcoming song Besharam Rang, also featuring Deepika Padukone. Speaking of which, recently, the superstar unveiled his first look from the song. In the image, Shah Rukh can be seen on a yacht, flaunting his toned chest in a white shirt and sporting a man-bun. He accessorized his look with several chains and sunglasses. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Of Boats...of Beauty....and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM."

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his look from Pathaan's first song, excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Goodness me...arent you gorgeous??? Wow!!!!!!! Looking ever so good and giving the right Spanish summer hot guy vibe," while another wrote, "You are the beauty my man!"

Here have a look:

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared the many looks of Deepika Padukone from the song. In the first post, the actress can be seen in a golden monokini, while in the next, she looks stunning in yellow beachwear. The first song Besharam Rang of Pathaan will release tomorrow (December 12) at 11 am.

Check out the posts below:

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand's film Pathaan, also starring John Abraham. The movie will release in three regional languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on January 25, next year. It will be his first full-fledged film after 2018's Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki and Jawan. Both films are scheduled to release next year.