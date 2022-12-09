Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: A Glimpse Of Deepika Padukone's Look, Shared By Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Every new Pathaan update is making the wait for the film all the more difficult. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan teased his fans by sharing a glimpse of co-star Deepika Padukone's look from the upcoming song Besharam Rang from the film. The picture features Deepika Padukone looking stunning as ever as she poses in golden swimwear. SRK, sharing the still from the song, revealed in his tweet that the track will release on December 12. He tweeted: "Besharam Rang ka waqt aa gaya hai... almost (It's almost time for Besharam Rang) ! Song out on 12th December." He added in his tweet: "Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

See Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai... almost! Song out on 12th December! https://t.co/F4TpXiidWz



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/XMgCTbRECI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2022

Later, Deepika Padukone also shared a glimpse of her look from the song on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Besharam Rang out on 12th December! Pathaan only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Last week, a new poster of SRK from Pathaan was shared on the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films and the caption on the post read: "He always gets a shotgun to the fight."

He always gets a shotgun to the fight! #Pathaan

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/yFUyy2aMpr — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 6, 2022

Pathaan is unarguably one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside SRK.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's first collaboration. It will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 4th project together. The duo have earlier worked together in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut.