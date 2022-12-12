Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Visiting Vaishno Devi Temple

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: @SharaniaJ)

Shah Rukh Khan, after visiting Mecca, was spotted at Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu and Kashmir. A video is going viral on the Internet in which we can see Shah Rukh, surrounded by his security guards, walking towards the temple. The superstar's face is not visible as he is wearing a black hooded jacket. Earlier this month, the actor was spotted performing Umrah in the holy city of Mecca after the Dunki schedule wrap in Saudi Arabia. Several videos and pictures of him in a white ensemble went viral on the Internet.

Here have a look at the viral video of Shah Rukh Khan visiting Vaishno Devi Temple:

Shah visited Vaishno Devi Temple ❤️

May Devi Maa fulfill all his wishes 🙏🏻 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠pic.twitter.com/1XrL82XaCW — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠🌹BesharamRang (@SharaniaJ) December 12, 2022

Now, check out viral pictures of Shah Rukh Khan visiting Mecca:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. A few days ago, he shared a video on his Instagram handle informing his fans that he has wrapped up the Saudi Arabia schedule. In the video, he also thanked the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia for "spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and the warm hospitality." "A very big Shukran (Thank you) to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth," the caption read.

Here have a look:

Also, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Besharam Rang, the first song from his film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone. On Sunday, he unveiled his first look from the song. Check out the post below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a busy schedule next year as his films Pathaan, Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki, are scheduled to release in 2023.