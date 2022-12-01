Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah In Mecca Post Schedule Wrap Of Dunki. Fans Are Thrilled

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: @isaifpatel)

Shah Rukh Khan, who announced the Saudi Arabia wrap of Dunki, was spotted in the holy city of Mecca. Several pictures of the superstar are going viral on the Internet that shows him in a white ensemble and a mask performing Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca). He can be seen surrounded by people. The official Twitter account of Shah Rukh's fan club shared a picture and video and captioned the post as "[Pics]: King #ShahRukhKhan performing Umrah at Makka Sharif." Soon after the post was shared, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Mashallah mashaallah may Allah accept each of ur dua... inshallah," while others wrote, "Mashallah (beautiful)."

Here have a look at the viral pictures and a video:

Shahrukh Khan performing Umrah in Makkah last night. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/P4sodWrLtj — Saif 🇵🇹 (@isaifpatel) December 1, 2022

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a video on his Instagram handle announcing a schedule wrap in Saudi Arabia. In the video, he can be heard saying, "There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi. So I want to thank Raju sir and rest of the cast for making it look so lovely. Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and the warm hospitality. So, a very big Shukran (Thank you) to all. On to the red sea festival."

"A very big Shukran (Thank you) to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth," the caption read. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled new posters of Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The new posters featured them with guns. The movie is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

Here have a look:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has three films in his kitty that are scheduled to release next year - Pathaan with Deepika Padukone, Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.