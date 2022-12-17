Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Note For 'On-Screen Foe, Off-Screen Buddy' John Abraham

John Abraham in Pathaan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

On John Abraham's 50th birthday on Saturday, Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan wished him by sharing a new poster of the actor from the film. In the poster, John Abraham can be seen intensely looking into the camera. Shah Rukh Khan wished John Abraham with these words: "On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest John Abraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. " This is the first time that John Abraham and SRK will be seen sharing screen space. John plays the antagonist in the film.

Check out the post shared by SRK:

Earlier this year, the film's director Siddharth Anand said that John Abraham was the "first and only choice" for the role. "For Pathaan to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave and commands an electric presence on screen! So the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind," news agency ANI quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan marks SRK and Deepika Padukone's fourth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year and Chennai Express - all three movies did well at the box office.