Karina Kubiliute, Viral Woman Who Was Linked To Kartik Aaryan, Updates Insta Bio: "I Am Not Kartik's Gf"

Kartik Aaryan found himself at the centre of online chatter and buzz after his Goa vacation pictures went viral. A Reddit thread set the internet abuzz after Kartik was linked to a "mystery woman". Finally, the mystery woman has been identified, and she updated her Instagram bio, putting a full stop to the ongoing chatter. Karina wrote in her Instagram bio, "I don't know Kartik, I'm not his gf, I'm on holiday with my family."

Who is Karina Kubiliute?

Karina Kubiliute is an 18-year-old student of Lithuanian descent, currently studying in the UK—though some Reddit users have also described her as being from Greece. Neither detail has been officially confirmed.

What the Reddit Thread Claimed

Rumours surfaced after eagle-eyed social media users pointed out conspicuous similarities in the pictures shared by Kartik and Karina. Users noted identical beach loungers, matching towel patterns, and even a volleyball court visible in the background of both images. Rumours spread fast, with screenshots flooding Reddit and many suggesting they were holidaying together.

The rumours were fuelled further when some online users claimed that Kartik had been following Karina on Instagram until their photos attracted public attention.

Kartik has not responded to the online chatter till now.

Kartik Aaryan's Work

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The film, released in December 2025, received a mixed reception at the box office.

He will next be seen in the film Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand and Anurag Basu's next romantic film, co-starring Sreeleela. Unconfirmed reports suggest the latter is tentatively titled Tu Meri Zindagi.