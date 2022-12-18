Shah Rukh Khan Reveals 'Biggest Compliment' He Received From His Kids Aryan, Suhana And AbRam: 'Papa You Are...'

Suhana Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh Khan held an Ask SRK Session on Twitter on Saturday wherein he answered many questions asked by his fans. During this session, a fan asked the superstar the "biggest compliment" he received from his kids (Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan). "Biggest compliment you have ever gotten from your kids?" asked a fan. To this, he revealed, "Papa you are the kindest man we know." Shah Rukh Khan shares a close bond with his kids and is often seen cheering for them on Instagram. Not just this, the superstar also revealed who is the "naughtiest kid" in the family. A user asked, "Srk who's naughtiest kid in family?" He replied, "I think it's me..."

Here have a look at the Twitter exchange below:

“Papa you are the kindest man we know” https://t.co/9jwQ9gKbGR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

I think it's me…. https://t.co/FfwuCz9Z9C — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan also answered questions about his upcoming movie Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. When a Twitter user asked SRK, "What's your prediction for first day of Pathaan?" He replied, "I am not in the business of predictions... I am in the business of entertaining you and to make you smile."

Here have a look:

I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile… https://t.co/sYpMggvtZq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

He also opened up about working with co-star John Abraham in Pathaan. He said, "John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don't get hurt....known him for a long time and was lovely working with him." Check out the tweet below:

John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don't get hurt….known him for a long time and was lovely working with him. https://t.co/25tzyxgG9a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, will release next year on January 25 in three regional languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has multiple films lined up. Apart from Pathaan, the superstar also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.