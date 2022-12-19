FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: How Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan And Others Reacted To Argentina's Win

Mammootty shared this picture. (courtesy: mammootty)

At the end of what can only be described as a nail-biting match, Argentina beat France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. Fans across the world have been celebrating Argentina – and Lionel Messi's – victory on social media with special posts and videos. Our favourite celebrities too were not far behind in sharing their thoughts about the magnificent finale. Mammootty, who was in Qatar, shared an image from the stands and wrote, “Witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle. What an atmosphere...What a moment. #FIFAWorldCup2022.”

Kartik Aaryan, who was also in Qatar to watch the match, shared several updates on Instagram. After the win, Kartik dropped an image of Lionel Messi with a crown edited to fit his head. In the caption, he said: “#Shehzada,” which is also the title of Kartik's next film.

Kartik Aaryan shared another image of Lionel Messi's celebration and wrote, “What a match! Congratulations to the legend.”

Ranveer Singh too shared a video on Instagram Stories ahead of the match and said, “Lezzgoo.”

Ranveer Singh also treated us to a picture featuring himself and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, who unveiled the World Cup trophy.

Mammootty's son, actor Dulquer Salmaan who had to work during the match posted a set of Instagram Stories in which the cast and crew are watching the game on sets of Kotha on a projector. Sharing glimpses, Dulquer said, “What a game.”

Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt shared a pic of Lionel Messi holding the trophy and added a line of heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, dropped an image of singer Gurdas Maan celebrating Lionel Messi's win and said, “The most endearing picture of the Internet (heart emoji). ‘Jeeyonda Reh Messi [Long live Messi]',” he wrote, quoting Gurdas Maan's caption.

Abhishek Bachchan too spoke about the thrilling final on Twitter. “What a great and worthy World Cup Final. Congratulations to Argentina! #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinavsFrance.”

Ananya Panday watched the match on a flight. Sharing images, she wrote, “Thank God the gentleman sitting beside me is supporting Argentina too.”

Anil Kapoor congratulated the "man of all times, Messi" and wrote: "What a match and what a player. Could not have imagined a better way to close this World Cup, especially for the man of all times, Messi."





Karisma Kapoor shared how nervous the match made her feel by sharing a hilarious meme, “The world last night.”

Anand Ahuja, who is married to actress Sonam Kapoor, also shared a few images from the Qatar stadium. The entrepreneur shared a selfie with French football star Kylian Mbappe and added GOAT and star emojis. He later confirmed that the image was clicked in 2020. Anand wrote, “Not, last night. Doubt he would be smiling after his heartbreak despite three goals.”

In another click with Kylian Mbappe and Anand Ahuja, you can also spot Sonam Kapoor in the background. Anand shared the image and wrote, “And, how cute is my Sonam Kapoor.”

Anand Ahuja dropped another image in front of the stadium and wrote, “For the ages.”

Filmmaker Karan Boolani, who is married to Sonam's sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, too shared a series of moments from the match and wrote: “Amazing to watch Mbappe and Messi lead their teams in this final. Everybody gave it their all..One of the best games in any sport I've ever watched. Fairytale ending for the #goat Leo Messi… he has “completed the game of football”.

Farah Khan, who saw the match in Qatar with her son, said, “My son better be pressing my feet for life.” She also wrote, “Thank you, Karan Johar.” Replying to this, actress Simi Garewal said, “You're the best mom in the world (also best wife, daughter, sister and friend!)”

Bhumi Pednekar shared an image of Lionel Messi kissing the trophy and wrote, “Legend.”

Manushi Chhillar shared a screengrab of Lionel Messi celebrating and added heart emojis.

Sanjay Kapoor also dropped a celebratory image of himself, holding a pocket-size World Cup trophy. He wrote, “Arararra Messi.”

Vijay Varma posted a video of Messi celebrating and said, “This is everything.”

Gurdas Maan shared a picture of him pointing at Lionel Messi on the TV screen. In the caption, he wrote, “Hunn Roti uttaru [Now, I can eat in peace]. The greatest football final ever. Jeeyonda reh Messi [Long live Messi]! G.O.A.T. Argentina.”

Mouni Roy was seen celebrating Argentina's win with husband Suraj Nambiar. Sharing an image of the couple hugging, she wrote, “Messi. Vamos. Dancing on the tree tops happy.”

