Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor's Red Carpet Glory. See Pics

Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were pictured at an event in Mumbai.

It was an event of the starriest sort in Mumbai, with several celebs Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan attending an award ceremony. At the event, Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward. Kriti was a vision in a white thigh-high slit dress, while Janhvi looked stunning in a yellow gown. Sara Ali Khan opted for a black cut-out dress for the ceremony. Actors Ayushmann, Vicky and Kartik looked dapper in formal outfits. TV star, Tejasswi Prakash, was also clicked at the ceremony in a black ensemble. Check out the pictures below:

Kriti Sanon posed in styles on the red carpet.

Sara Ali Khan smiled for the cameras.

Janhvi Kapoor smiled for the shutterbugs.

Tejasswi Prakash was pictured on the red carpet.

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a grey and black ensemble.

Kartik Aaryan was pictured at an award ceremony.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black suit set.

Vijay Varma happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, it was a great year for Kriti Sanon as the actress won not one but two Best Actors in the lead role (Female) awards for her film Mimi at the Filmfare Awards and International India Film Academy (IIFA) 2022. Also, this year, she launched her fitness brand, The Tribe. Meanwhile, next year she has several films lined up, such as Adipurush, Shehzada and Ganapath.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan also had a great year as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani was a big hit at the box office. Also, his recent release Freddy, which was released directly on OTT Disney Plus Hostar, garnered immense praise. Kartik was also praised for his performance. Next, he will be seen in Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha.