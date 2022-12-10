Tour Guide Sara Ali Khan Is Back. This Time, From A Mumbai Local Train

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Namaste readers, Sara Ali Khan is back with her signature Namaste Darshako series. This time, the actress was travelling on a Mumbai local with her team. To beat the peak traffic hour, Sara and team decided to take a local train. The clip opens with Sara, who is standing inside a compartment with her team, greeting her fans by saying, “Namaste Darshako”. She then adds, “We are on a local train because at this hour, Mumbai traffic can drive you insane. Therefore we're enduring this back pain, but no pain no gain. Now we're gonna go and take a rickshaw from a random lane.” The video ends with Sara sitting inside an auto with one of her team members. The caption attached to the clip read, “Namaste Darshako. Today we used our brain. Samay ka sadupyog we took a train.”

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan marked four years of her debut film Kedarnath. Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the film, Sara said that “it still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will '' and she would do anything to get back to 2017 and shoot the film once again. Her heartwarming note read, “4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. I would do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4 am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again. Thank you for a lifetime of memories.” Remembering her first co-star, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara added, “And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

Sara Ali Khan has a couple of projects lined up. She will soon be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. Sara is also part of Metro In Dino by Anurag Kashyap. She will share the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in this movie.