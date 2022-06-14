'Shining Bright, Now And Forever:' Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath Co-Star Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan posted this throwback. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who made her big Bollywood debut alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018, remembered him on his 2nd death anniversary on Tuesday. She posted a throwback picture with her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, accompanied by a note that read: "From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope - so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on full moon night when I look up at the sky I know you'll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever. #JaiBholenath."

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor also remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with a throwback post. He captioned the post: "2 years today brother, always in our hearts. Sushant Singh Rajput 21/1/86 - 14/6/20. Gone too soon superstar."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che!, which was also directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's film credits included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The film released after his death in 2020.