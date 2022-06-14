On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, A Note From Rhea Chakraborty. It's OK To Cry

Rhea posted this throwback of herself with Sushant. (courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

On Sushant Singh Rajput's 2nd death anniversary on Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty remembered the actor in an Instagram post. The actress shared some cherished memories with the late actor in the form of throwback pictures. She simply captioned the post: "Miss you every day..." Rhea added a heart emoji along with the post. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in June 2020. Rhea Chakraborty had a tumultuous few months after the actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput's death was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, who questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family members as well as some of Sushant's staff. Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB in a separate drugs probe.

This is what Rhea Chakraborty posted:

On her Instagram profile, Rhea Chakraborty often remembers the late actor, who she dated for a few years. On Sushant's birth anniversary this year, she posted a memory in the form of a throwback video and simply wrote: "Miss you so much."

In terms of work, Rhea was last seen in the thriller Chehre that featured Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the 2020 film Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.