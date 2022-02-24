Rhea Chakraborty Calls Normalcy 'Underrated'. See Post

Rhea Chakraborty's new photos (Courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

Highlights Rhea Chakraborty has shared new photos

She is dressed in a pretty saree

"#normalcyisunderrated," wrote Rhea

Rhea Chakraborty has shared another gratitude note and has called normalcy "underrated." Earlier today, she shared photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding and wrote, "Every little normal thing, gives me happiness." Rhea Chakraborty also added a few hashtags, including, "#sareelove #normalcyisunderrated #rhenew #gratitude." For Farhan-Shibani's wedding bash, Rhea Chakraborty went for a beige floral printed saree with hues of pink and blue. For her makeup, she went for filled-in brows, mascara, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and a blue bindi. Rhea kept her hair open and completed the look with statement silver earrings.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty's latest social media post:

A few days back, Rhea Chakraborty had shared photos from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's mehendi and captioned them as "Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC #rhenew."

In 2020, Rhea Chakraborty had found herself in trouble when she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case probe. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his girlfriend and actress Rhea and her family members were also investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After a gap of two years, Rhea Chakraborty went to work earlier this year. Sharing a video, Rhea had written, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines NEVER GIVE UP! #rhenew #gratitude."

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the thriller Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.