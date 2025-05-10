Rhea Chakraborty's Heartfelt Note Amid India-Pakistan Tensions: "From A Fauji Daughter"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rhea Chakraborty expressed her support for the Indian Armed Forces. The actress shared her perspective as a daughter of an Army officer. She emphasized the sacrifices made by military families during conflicts.

While India comes together to extend their gratitude for the bravery of the Indian Army amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Rhea Chakraborty too penned an emotional post.

Taking to social media, she poured out her heart as a 'Fauji daughter', and extended immense love, strength, and salute to the Indian Armed Forces, who continue to be in the forefront.

Elaborating on how being an Army officer's daughter results in learning early, the 32-year-old wrote, "I grew up watching my dad wear his uniform like second skin - calm, proud, ready. And I grew up watching my mom hold back tears like a soldier too."

Rhea added, "Being an Army officer's daughter means you learn early... That love often looks like distance. That pride quietly holds hands with fear."

The actress emphasized on how it is because of the Indian Army, that people in this country can sleep peacefully.

She wrote, "Today, I sleep safely in my home because someone else's father, mother, brother, or sister is out there - standing at the border, standing tall."

"To every Army, navy and airforce family waiting, hoping, praying - I see you. I feel you. I stand with you. From one fauji home to another... sending love, strength, and a salute. Jai Hind," concluded Rhea.

Other than Rhea, other Bollywood celebrities namely Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Nimrit Kaur, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sushmita Sen, and Lara Dutta, among others, have also shared their emotional yet impactful stories on coming from army families.

The Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 innocent lives who were tourists, was unprecedented. Operation Sindoor was launched as a response to the attack by the Indian Army, on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan on May 7, 2025.