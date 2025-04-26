Rhea Chakraborty Redefines Summer Cool With Her Laid-Back Street Style

Rhea Chakraborty's fashion game always has our full attention. In a recent post, she treated her fans to a string of fun snaps and gave a glimpse of “camera ke peeche waali masti.” While the pictures were full of candid, happy vibes, it was her effortless outfit that stole the show.

Rhea Chakraborty kept it comfy yet super stylish in an oversized brown t-shirt from her own clothing brand, Chapter 2. She nailed the all-brown look by pairing the boyfriend-fit tee with matching snug shorts. The star's t-shirt featured a classic round ribbed neckline, and she gave it a cooler twist by casually rolling up the sleeves.

The shorts looked super comfortable and were just the right pick for a hot summer day. To amp up the look, Rhea added a brown leather waist belt with silver details. The belt gave her outfit a slightly structured feel without taking away the relaxed vibe.

Rhea Chakraborty did not stop there- her jewellery game was just as strong. She opted for funky hoop earrings and a stack of bracelets that added a playful touch to her look. As for her hair, she left it open with a neat centre parting.

With glossy peach lips, soft pink eyeshadow and a pretty flush of blush on her cheeks, her makeup game was on point. A touch of highlighter on the inner corners of her eyes made them pop, while perfectly shaped brows and mascara-laden lashes tied everything together.

Rhea Chakraborty's entire vibe was simple, chic and totally summer-ready. If you are also on the hunt for a cool and comfy summer outfit, make sure to bookmark this look right away.