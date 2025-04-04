Ananya Panday Blooms Like Spring In An Aqua <i>Saree</i> With Orange Blossoms Print

Ananya Panday looks like a desi diva wearing an aqua blue hued chiffon saree with the most perfect spring appropriate orange blossoms printed all over. The 26-year-old actress ditched her mini dresses and opted for ethnic wear to channel her ethnic fashionista self this time around.

Ananya Panday is a sight to behold in a turquoise blue chiffon saree from the shelves of the Indian couture label, Torani helmed by couturier, Karan Torani. The Kesari Chapter 2 star was out in the capital for the trailer launch of her upcoming flick and looked like a total stunner. Ananya's saree not sorry avatar featured an aqua chiffon saree with bright orange floral print motifs, a blue and prange threadwork and white lace laden border. The 26-year-old star paired it with a contrasting orange floral print corset blouse that featured turquoise blue and orange leheriya straps for the perfect sleeveless design and dual toned latkans attached doris on her back to fasten her blouse to her torso.

Celebrity stylist, Priyanka R Kapadia accesorized Ananya's look with a statement sapphires beaded ethnic choker that boasted on a gold pendant with rubies encrusted around a central emerald, a diamonds and ruby ring to add all the sparkle her ethnic ensemble needed.

Ananya's tresses were styled into a sleek centre parted low bun that was adorned with a mogra gajra. Glam wise, she sported a fresh complexion, arched brows, smokey grey eyes with kohl-filled waterline, a wash of blush and bronzer on her cheeks, a mauve lip colour and a bindi to add the ultimate ethnic touch of glam.

Ananya Panday's saree-torial outing in spring florals has us floored and how.

