Ananya Panday's Perky Rose Pout And Layered Long Bob Set Beauty Goals

Ananya Panday is not just the most popular Gen Z star of Bollywood but she is quite the beauty Goddess and fashionista. Never does she skip a sartorial or glam beat whether it comes to dropping her latest pictures on her social media or stepping out and about.

Ananya Panday served up quite a beauty storm this time around as well as she dolled up in a minimal makeup moment that she teamed with quite a different looking hairdo. The CTRL actress's hair stylist Aanchal A Morwani shared a throwback post from her days of shooting the movie during which she sported a chopped layered long bob look. Her newfound short tresses were styled in a salon style blow out that she sported in a messy open waves look along with her fringes framing her face on both sides.

Ananya made sure that her glam game matched steps with her tresses for the day. The 26-year-old star dolled up with a fresh and dewy complexion, bushy bold brows, a wash of pink eyeshadow on the eyelids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, a touch of healthy pink blush on her cheeks, and a satin textured rose lip colour to add the perfect colour to her pout.

Ananya Panday's perky pout and layered long bob is a match made in beauty heaven.

