Can You Name Every Star That Made It To This Cinema Roundtable?

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

It is always a good time to talk about cinema, isn't it? At least that is what Janhvi Kapoor loves to do. The actress has been vocal about her love for movies. So when she got the chance to interact with the best in the business, Janhvi was more than elated. We are talking about the Mili star's appearance on the Film Companion roundtable in which she was seen alongside a host of big names such as Vidya Balan, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rishab Shetty. Sharing an image of her all-black look for the chat, Janhvi said, “Got a warm welcome back to town with a pretty sunset and the best company. So honoured to have been in the same room with so many people I admire!” She also added a photo with her fellow guests.

See the post here:

Vijay Varma, who was a part of the Film Companion roundtable, also made it to another such discussion with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tripti Dimri, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Shefali Shah, Diljit Dosanjh and Tillotama Shome. In the caption, he wrote, “#Darlings got me to hangout with so many Darlings. Two roundtables are coming soon.” While Tamannaah Bhatia replied with heart emojis, Sayani Gupta said, “Fabulous! So happy for you.” Vijay Varma shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Darlings, which was released on Netflix earlier this year.

Rishab Shetty too shared an image from the chat and wrote, “Evening with amazing people and amazing discussion,” tagging his fellow actors. Rishab Shetty's Kantara has been making all the right noises. The actor has received much love from fans and critics alike.

While Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in An Action Hero, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were part of Raj Mehta's JuggJug Jeeyo. Rajkummar Rao won accolades for Badhaai Do and Sheeba Chaddha made a mark in several films this year including Doctor G. Janhvi Kapoor starred in Good Luck Jerry and Mili.