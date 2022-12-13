Pics: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur And Other Celebs At Avatar - The Way Of Water Mumbai Screening

Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur pictured at the screening.

Ahead of the theatre release of Avatar: The Way Of Water a screening has been organised in Mumbai. At the event, Akshay Kumar led the celeb roll call. The actor looked handsome in formal and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Bobby Deol and Varun Sharma were also spotted at the venue. Helmed by James Cameron, a science fiction film is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar. Check out the pictures from the Mumbai screening below:

Akshay Kumar smiled for the shutterbugs.

Mrunal Thakur looked pretty in a violet ensemble.

Varun Dhawan looked uber cool in the lavender co-ord set.

Kartik Aaryan posed for the shutterbugs.

Bobby Deol arrived at the screening in a casual outfit.

Varun Sharma happily posed for the cameras.

Avatar: The Way Of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. Also, at the 80th Golden Globes Awards 2023, the film's been nominated in two categories Best Motion Picture and Best Director. In London, the movie released on December 6, 2022, while in India and United States, the film is slated to hit the theatres on December 16, 2022. In India, the movie will release in six languages Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It is releasing almost thirteen years after the release of Avatar.

Meanwhile, James Cameron will not be attending the premiere of his film in Los Angeles as he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Jim has COVID but is feeling fine. He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere," news agency ANI reported.