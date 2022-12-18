Kareena Kapoor Reviews The White Lotus Season 2. Zoya Akhtar, Are You Listening?

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Guys, Kareena Kapoor has something really important to talk about. The actress recently watched the second season of The White Lotus and she simply loved it. So much so that the actress even dropped a question for director Zoya Akhtar. Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “White Lotus Season 2. One Word genius. We can do this too. Zoya Akhtar, are you listening?” To this, Zoya replied, “I hear you loud and clear. Can't wait, Kareena Kapoor.” Is that a hint? For those who don't know, The White Lotus, directed by Mike White, is “a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week.” The second season premiered on October 30.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently organised a Star Wars-themed pre-birthday for her son Taimur Ali Khan. After scrolling through the pictures and videos from the birthday bash, it is safe to say that the party was all things fun. Kareena also declared that the party was a “hit”. She shared a picture of Tim on an inflatable slide and wrote, “ Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim.” Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor was among the first to drop red hearts under the post. BFFs Malaika Arora and sister Amrita followed suit.

Kareena Kapoor has recently wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta. Sharing pictures from the London shoot schedule, Kareena wrote, “As they say it's the journey never the destination…make it worthwhile.”

Kareena Kapoor, in an appreciation post for Hansal Mehta, wrote, “A director's actor…always...Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool…been an absolute pleasure, Hansal Mehta. This one is special, guys. Mumbai, see you soon…”

Kareena Kapoor will make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.