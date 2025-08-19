Who Is Sahher Bambba? The Leading Lady In Aryan Khan's "The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood"

The first look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood dropped on Sunday, August 17. The clip is packed with chaos, drama and entertainment. The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. While Lakshya recently made his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Kill, not many know much about the leading lady, Sahher Bambba.

Here is a quick look at Sahher Bambba's journey so far:

1. Sahher Bambba stepped into Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The film, directed by Sunny Deol, featured his son Karan Deol as the lead. Sahher played the role of Sahher Sethi, a vlogger.

2. Before making it to the big screen, Sahher appeared in the music video Ishq Nahi Karte alongside Emraan Hashmi. The romantic track was sung by B Praak.

3. Sahher Bambba also made her presence felt on OTT. Sahher was seen in the JioHotstar show The Empire, which also starred Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, and Aditya Seal.

4. Sahher enjoys a following of 286k on Instagram. She loves travelling and often shares glimpses from her vacation diaries.

5. An animal lover at heart, Sahher has also posted many pictures and videos spending time with cats and dogs.

Coming back to The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, the series tells the story of an ambitious outsider and his friends as they try to make their way through the unpredictable yet larger-than-life world of Bollywood.

The project is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, with Aryan Khan joining them on the writing team. Buzz is that the show will also feature cameo appearances from stars like Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was officially announced on February 3, 2025.