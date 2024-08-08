<i>Kill</i> Actor Lakshya On Getting A Dharma Productions Film: "It's Like Cracking IIT"

Kill actor Lakshya recently spoke about two of his films getting shelved and featuring in a film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Lakshya was asked if he "questioned destiny" after Dostana 2 and Bedhadak got shelved. Lakshya replied, "No, never. There is a saying and it goes like, its not why me. It is try me." He added that featuring in a film backed by Dharma Productions is like cracking IIT, which is considered among one of the toughest exams in the country.

Lakshya said during the interview, "Sabse badi baat ye hai Dharma ke andar crack kar liya hai. Matlab kuchh to kaabiliyat, kuchh to baat hai. Iss project ke through nahi bata paogye but eventually aap bata doge. Ek umeed ki kiran toh jagi hui thi bhot pehle se (The biggest thing is that I have cracked Dharma, which means that I must have some talent. It might not be visible through this project but eventually, people will be able to see it. A ray of hope was always there)."

He added, "It's like IIT crack hogya hai, placement ki baat hai, kahin bhi lagegi, achhi hi lagegi (It's like I have cracked IIT. As far as the placement goes, it will be nice only)."

The project, Kill, was jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film features Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. Meanwhile, a Hollywood remake of the film will be made byJohn Wick producers.

Kill opened to stellar reviews from film critics. Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Hindi cinema has never produced anything quite like Kill. The film has emerged from a crevice hitherto unexplored by Mumbai cinema. It pushes the boundaries of violence and gore way beyond what a Bollywood action flick has ever imagined."