Kill Trailer: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's Train Ride Written In Blood

A scene from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

After dropping a couple of teasers, the makers of Kill finally released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. The trailer begins with a gory image of debutant Lakshya, who can be seen dragged by his neck on the floor. The scene then shifts to a happy picture where Lakshya proposes to her girlfriend (played by Tanya Maniktala) on a train. The happy faces are soon overshadowed by terror as a gang of goons begin rampaging through the train. The tension escalates as Raghav Juyal enters the scene. Lakshya, who is termed as not an "ordinary soldier" in the trailer, unleashes bloodbath to protect his love and near ones. The trailer shows some deadly and gruesome action scenes which will give chill up your spine. Take a look at the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "Once upon a bloody time...#KILLTrailer out now - link in bio! India theatrical release - 5th July. Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised." Take a look:

Kill was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. The screening of the film, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, was attended by producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, Lakshya, CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, Nagesh Bhat and actor Raghav Juyal. Sharing the pictures from the premiere, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "Ready to #KILL! World Premiere of KILL at Toronto International Film Festival - Midnight Madness Screening! The film was a part of the Official Selection at Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Take a look:

Kill will be released in India on July 5, 2024. It is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Ashish Vidyarthi also plays a pivotal role in the film.