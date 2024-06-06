Kill New Teaser: Lakshay Turns Train Ride Into A Warzone With Blood-Soaked Action

A still from the teaser. courtesy: dharmaproductions)

The makers of Kill recently dropped a new teaser. The film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles. The trailer introduces us to Army commando Amrit, portrayed by Lakshya, who discovers that his true love, Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala), is being forced into a marriage. Determined to stop it, Amrit boards a New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express.

What follows is a chaotic bloodbath as a gang of knife-wielding thieves, led by the ruthless Fani (Raghav Juyal), begins terrorising passengers. The trailer showcases Amrit's brutal rampage across the train, turning every carriage into a battlefield. With relentless, visceral combat scenes and a constant flow of blood, the trailer makes it clear: Kill is an action spectacle where survival means embracing the carnage. This pulse-pounding preview promises a non-stop, high-octane thrill ride that transforms a simple train journey into a gruesome war zone.

The caption read, "A sneak peek of blood, blood and blood! Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal & Tanya Maniktala. Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. #KILL, India theatrical release - 5th July. Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is set to hit theatres on July 5. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in August 2023, where it garnered positive feedback from audiences. Notably, Kill was the only Indian title screened under the Midnight Madness program, known for its fan-favourite selection, an "iconoclastic programme highlighting the weird and the wicked".

Kill stands out in Indian cinema as a rare entry in the extreme action genre. The story unfolds entirely on an express train bound for New Delhi, following Indian army commandos Amrit and Viresh on a mission to rescue Amrit's girlfriend, Tulika, who is unwillingly engaged to another man.