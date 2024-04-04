Kill Teaser: Debutant Lakshya Promises A Gory And Dreadful Train Ride

Lakshya in the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Get ready to witness a horrendous train ride, courtesy Karan Johar's latest offering Kill.The teaser of the film is out today and it's replete with gory action sequences. The teaser opens on a happy note featuring a couple played by debutant Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala. Next, the scenes changes to a train ride where Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala can be seen texting to each other on phone. Soon the happy faces are overshadowed by terror and horror. Some goons with knives can be seen rampaging inside a train. Lakshya enters the scene and unleashes a sea of blood as he takes on the goons single-handedly. Lakshya doesn't stop at one and kills one after another in the deadliest way one can imagine. What's the cause behind such bloodbath? To get the answer, we have to wait till July when the film will release in theatres.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram feed, Karan Johar wrote, "One night. One train. One reason to...#KILL. Presenting the #KILLTeaser, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. India theatrical release - 5th July. Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised." Take a look:

A day before the teaser release, Karan Johar teased fans' excitement with a post and a disclaimer. He wrote, "Prepare for the bloodiest ride of your life!#KILL - TEASER OUT TOMORROWIndia theatrical release 5th July, 2024." Take a look:

Kill was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. The screening of the film, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, was attended by producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, Lakshya, CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, Nagesh Bhat and actor Raghav Juyal. Sharing the pictures from the premiere, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "Ready to #KILL! World Premiere of KILL at Toronto International Film Festival - Midnight Madness Screening! The film was a part of the Official Selection at Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Take a look:

Kill will be released in India on July 5, 2024. It is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.