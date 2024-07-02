This Is Not A Drill: John Wick Producers To Remake Karan Johar's Kill In English

A still from Kill. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's upcoming film Kill will reportedly get an English-language remake. According to a report by Variety, Chad Stahelski and his production company 87Eleven Entertainment are going to remake the action movie for Lionsgate. The production companies Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment have backed the blockbuster John Wick series of films. Featuring Bollywood debutant Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, Kill is set to hit cinema screens on July 5. The film made its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection. Additionally, Kill was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The project has been jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Of course, Karan Johar has shared his excitement about the latest development. The filmmaker has dropped a screenshot of the news report on Instagram Stories. In his caption, KJo wrote, "Elated…" and added two folded hands emojis and a punch emoji to the text.

Meanwhile, Chad Stahelski thinks that Kill is “vivid, wild, and creative.” “Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I've seen recently…Nikhil [Nagesh Bhat] delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It's exciting to be developing an English-language version—we have big shoes to fill and I'm looking forward to working with Nikhil, Karan, Apoorva, Guneet, and Achin to achieve that,” Chad Stahelski was quoted as saying by Variety.

The report also added a joint statement released by Kill producers - Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain.

It read, “When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we dreamed of global love, and seeing North American theatres chant ‘Kill! Kill! Kill!' was like seeing that vision come alive. As we approach our global release, we are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying. This announcement coming before the original film's release is unprecedented and a big win for Indian cinema. We are truly honoured.”