Ranveer Singh To NDTV On Deepika Padukone Unveiling FIFA Trophy: "Proud As A Husband And As An Indian"

Iker Casillas and Deepika Padukone at the FIFA World Cup final. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Ranveer Singh, who has been super busy with the promotional duties of his film Cirkus (which released today) recently spoke to NDTV's Arun Singh, where he recalled wife Deepika Padukone's big FIFA moment. The actress unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar along with Iker Casillas last week. Ranveer Singh, calling the event a "massive deal," told NDTV that he was "proud of her as a husband and as an Indian." Ranveer Singh told NDTV: "I mean it's a massive deal. I was so proud of her as a husband and as an Indian. You know, to unveil the most coveted trophy of all. Very proud, very proud moment." Ranveer Singh's Cirkus co-star Jacqueline Fernandez added, "We were all rooting for her."

Deepika Padukone, who is a Louis Vuitton house ambassador, was representing the apparel brand at the event. She documented the big moment on her Instagram and wrote: "From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn't have asked for more."

Ranveer Sigh cheered for the actress big time. He shared a picture with Deepika from Qatar and wrote: "Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai [The real trophy is with me.]" The actor added, "So glad and grateful that we witnessed this together." Deepika too shared Ranveer's Instagram stories and she wrote: "My rock."

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They recently co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.