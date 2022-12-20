Deepika Padukone And Her 'Rock' (Ranveer Singh, Duh) In Glimpses From World Cup Final

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. From dropping mushy comments under each other's posts to loved-up notes, Deepika and Ranveer are simply the best. Now, the actress has shared a husband appreciation note on Instagram. Reposting Ranveer's Stories in which she is seen unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy, Deepika wrote, “My rock.” Ranveer was “bursting with pride” when his “baby” wife and former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas escorted the FIFA trophy to the ground ahead of Argentina vs France finale.

Deepika Padukone also became the first Indian to unveil a FIFA World Cup trophy. Oh, and, Ranveer Singh couldn't help but capture the moment for life. Sharing a video from the ceremony, the actor said, “Just check her out. Sparkling on the world's biggest stage.” The actress didn't miss the adorable post. She has reshared it with a heart in making GIFs.

As per Deepika Padukone, “a couple that watches a FIFA World Cup final together, stays together.” Here, Deepika and Ranveer Singh are smiling ear-to-ear as they pose for the camera. For the hashtag, she wrote, “Ham and cheese alert.”

The text on the original post by Ranveer read, “Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai [The real trophy is with me.]” The actor added, “So glad and grateful that we witnessed this together.”

Deepika Padukone also dropped a note expressing her gratitude on Instagram. Along with a montage from her time at FIFA, she said, “From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn't have asked for more.”

Deepika Padukone has a special dance number in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. The Rohit Shetty directorial will hit the theatres on December 23. She will also be seen in Pathaan. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen.