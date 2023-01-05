Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone: 5 Top Looks From Red Carpet, Runway And Beyond

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapdukone)

Deepika Padukone is a name that needs no introduction. After conquering the world of cinema, the actress made a name for herself in the global fashion universe in 2022 by representing several luxury brands and prestigious film festivals over the course of the past year. Last year, Deepika Padukone was named the brand ambassador of companies such as the iconic French jewellery brand Cartier and also collaborated with Chopard. She also became the first Indian woman to become the ambassador for the French luxury house of Louis Vuitton. She also added Levi's to her endorsement kitty. That's not all. Last year, Deepika Padukone also launched her beauty brand 82ºE.

Additionally, she was also a part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival. In her role as an ambassador for these brands as well as the Indian film industry, Deepika Padukone had the opportunity to put her best fashion foot forward.

To celebrate Deepika Padukone's 37th birthday today, we have decided to take a look at some of her best fashion moments:

1.FIFA World Cup 2022

Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy along with Spanish footballer Iker Casillas. The trophy was revealed in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trophy trunk. For the occasion, she went for a layered Louis Vuitton look featuring an orange sleeveless parka with pleats, a cotton poplin self-tie shirt, and a black silk midi skirt with a chain belt. She completed the look with a pair of black leather Donna high boots.

2. Paris Fashion Week

Once again, Deepika Padukone represented Louis Vuitton as the global ambassador. She graced the front row of the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2023 fashion show in a silver structured fitted mini dress with exaggerated shoulders. The ensemble also features ruffles with a drop waist. She paired it with a dark ox-blood shade of lipstick and a Louis Vuitton bag in shades of yellow and brown.

3. Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone presented us with several iconic looks at the Cannes Film Festival. One much-loved look of the actress featured her in a black and gold Sabyasachi saree, gold danglers, rings and hair band.

On another day, Deepika Padukone chose a red Louis Vuitton strappy peplum gown with a statement Cartier necklace.

Deepika Padukone made heads turn in an orange gown by Ashi Studio. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline with a dramatic shoulder and a set of two trains. She paired the gown with green drop earrings by Farah Khan World. Her hair was styled in a bun.

As she bid adieu to the French Riviera, Deepika Padukone stepped out in a white saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She paired the ruffled drape with a strapless bustier blouse that came with a statement pearl collar.

4. Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2023

For the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2023 , Deepika Padukone upped the glam quotient in an oversized coat that she wore over her striped collared dress. This was paired with sheer stockings, long tan boots and the Louis Vuitton Dauphine handbag. She opted for a nude lip to complete the note.

5. Time100 Impact Awards 2022

Deepika Padukone stepped out in a saree for the Time100 Impact Awards 2022. The actress picked a Sabyasachi saree with a matching glittery blouse and a pearl choker, polka-drop earrings. For hair, she went with her signature bun.

Tell us your favourite Deepika Padukone look from this list.