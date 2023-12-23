Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Rock Solid At Over Rs 49 Crore

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll. After the blockbuster successes of Pathaan and Jawan, the Bollywood superstar is back with another cinematic masterpiece — Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was released on December 21. On Day 2, which was Salaar's release day, Dunki collected Rs 20.5 crore, reported Sacnilk. The total (domestic) box office collection stands at Rs 49.7 crore. As for the global box office figures, the film has minted Rs 58 crore. Along with a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the film, Red Chillies Entertainment, on Instagram, said, “Badi door se aaye the... ab lag raha hai badi door tak jayenge, aapke pyaar ke saath.”

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani. The film has been written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, “The persona that Shah Rukh Khan assumes in Dunki is a far cry from the men he played in his previous two releases of the year. He dons the garb of an altruistic trouble-shooter who risks death and deportation for the sake of the truth. This is out and out a Rajkumar Hirani film. It revels in seeing the funny side of the predicament of people grappling with a world where the rule book matters more than the feelings and needs of humans, where fences erected by nations put the poor who have little access to education and wealth at an insurmountable disadvantage that leads to desperate and often fatal measures.”