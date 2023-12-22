Mona Singh On Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'Mein Toh Lutt Putt Gayi'

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan and Mona Singh at his birthday party. (courtesy: MonaSingh)

Popular television actor Mona Singh appears to be a true fan girl of Shah Rukh Khan. She watched Dunki and shared her thoughts on the film on her social media feed. Mona shared a carousel post featuring a poster of Dunki, a customised Dunki badge and a selfie with director Rajkumar Hirani. Mona wrote in the caption, "Dunki - a roller coaster ride of emotions,love , laughter, patriotism, friendship. It's a MASTERPIECE all and all it's a wholesome journey it will make you cry laugh and feel the love. Take a bow Rajkumar Hirani. For Shah Rukh Khan, she wrote, "Love you. Mein toh lutt putt gayi (I am overwhelmed)." For context, Lutt Putt Gaya is a song from Dunki, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Take a look at Mona's post here:

Mona Singh shared the first picture of Shah Rukh Khan from his 58th birthday bash on her Instagram last month. Shah Rukh Khan hosted a private party for his friends and colleagues but he didn't share any picture of his own or the party on social media. Mona Singh shared a picture from the party in which Shah Rukh Khan and Mona Singh can be seen twinning in black outfits. In another picture shared, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen kissing on her head. Mona Singh wrote in the caption, "Overwhelmed with the LOVE you showered on me, I love you bas. happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash#bestnite #kingkhan #aboutlastnight #happy #instamoment #instagood." Take a look:

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani. The film released on Thursday in theatres. The film minted around ₹ 28 crore on day 1, as per a Box Office India report.

Mona Singh became a household name after she featured in the popular TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked her debut in the industry. The actress has also starred in TV shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also featured in films like 3 Idiots and Utt Pataang. Mona was praised for her performances in the series Made In Heaven 2 and Kaala Paani which released this year.